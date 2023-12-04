KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to reports of a potential migrant landing in Key Biscayne on Monday morning, triggering a swift and coordinated law enforcement effort.

Live video footage captured police activity on the south end of Key Biscayne, near the lighthouse, as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers and Miami-Dade Police officers inspected a boat along the sea wall.

The vessel, described as a 28 to 30-foot go-fast boat, reportedly transported up to 13 individuals who disembarked on an island near Key Biscayne, seeking refuge among the shrubs.

Three individuals were taken into custody as they did not attempt to evade law enforcement.

Officials suspect the boat may be linked to human trafficking. A helicopter, deployed for aerial surveillance, departed after authorities confirmed the apprehension of all individuals they were seeking.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Police Department officials said that the situation at Bill Baggs State Park is being handled primarily by FWC.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol confirmed their involvement, stating that their agents are responding to investigate the possible migrant landing at Bill Baggs State Park.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.