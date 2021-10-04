BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Three floors of a high-rise in Bal Harbour are being evacuated after police reportedly discovered the components of a meth lab inside of a unit.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as first responders entered the Majestic Towers, located at 9601 Collins Ave., just after 4 p.m., Monday.

Several Bal Harbour Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were also seen pulling up to the condominium, which is located one block south of Bal Harbour Shops.

MDFR officials said they responded to a hazmat situation, possibly in reference to a chemical assignment, and some floors are being evacuated as a safety precaution.

Bal Harbour Police has requested the Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad to respond due to the volatility of the materials found in the unit.

At around 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured firefighters on the ground and several MDFR vehicles parked near the condominium.

The unit where the materials to make meth were reportedly discovered is located on the 15th floor of the roughly 20-floor building.

Crews are working to evacuate the floor where the materials were found, as well as the floors directly above and below it.

Police have not confirmed the reports of the possible meth lab, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.