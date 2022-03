NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have uncovered evidence of a possible human smuggling operation near Haulover Park.

A 7News viewer sent us a video of a boat that washed ashore in Northeast Miami-Dade.

That viewer believes it may have come from Haiti because of the registration and other markings on the vessel.

The Coast Guard is investigating.

