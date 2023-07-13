SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a possible hit-and-run crash along the Palmetto Expressway that has led to multiple lane closures.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes, just south of Bird Road, just after 9:45 p.m., Wednesday.

It’s possible that the SUV involved in the wreck rolled over as a result of the impact.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

Several northbound lanes are currently shut down. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

