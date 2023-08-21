KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package found at a South Florida beach prompted a quick response by police.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene at Crandon Park near Key Biscayne, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as officers assessed the situation.

According to police, they received a call about a brick of cocaine that washed up on the shore.

Officers interviewed a kite-surfer who found the suspicious package.

The package was sent to their lab to determine what’s inside.

