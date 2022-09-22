SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction.

They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade.

There is a very large police presence in the area.

7Skyforce hovered the area where the primary investigation looks to be in a cul-de-sac in Southwest 87th Place.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.