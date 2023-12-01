MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight bound for Portugal was forced to turn around and head back to Miami International Airport after takeoff due to a cracked windshield.

7News cameras captured the aircraft in question on the tarmac at MIA, Thursday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were seen near the plane.

According to airport officials, this was TAP Air Portugal flight 224, which was heading to Lisbon.

There were over 200 people on board the plane, but no injuries have been reported.

MIA officials said the flight has been cancelled, and the airline will have to accommodate passengers on another flight taking off Friday.

