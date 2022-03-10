MIAMI (WSVN) - PortMiami hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a cruise terminal that the company in charge of building it called the largest in North America.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined other local leaders at Thursday morning’s event.

The cruise division of MSC Group will build the terminal. Company officials said it will be big enough to host three of the world’s largest cruise ships all at once.

The multimillion-dollar facility will also be able to serve up to 36,000 passengers a day.

