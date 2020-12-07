Portions of South Florida highways renamed after 4 fallen FHP troopers

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol is paying tribute to four of their fallen troopers by renaming portions of highways after them.

7News cameras captured the moment troopers unveiled the signs in commemoration of the troopers during a ceremony held in Sweetwater, Monday.

FHP commemorated those lost in the line of duty by renaming portions of State Road 836, Interstate 195 and the Florida Turnpike after the four troopers.

FHP’s director, Col. Gene Spaulding, said he hopes the names of the troopers will not be lost on South Florida drivers.

“When the general motoring public passes one of these signs, they’ll look at it, and they’ll realize the sacrifice that our public safety professionals pay each and every day,” he said.

The four troopers memorialized died while serving in the 1960s and 1970s.

