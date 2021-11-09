MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers traveling on the Dolphin Expressway during the overnight hours will encounter a major detour.

All lanes, both eastbound and westbound, on State Road 836 have been shut down from Northwest 12th to 17th avenues.

Crews are pouring concrete along the expressway as part of the Interstate 395 redesign project.

Lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

