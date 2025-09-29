NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a rollover box truck forced the closure of all southbound Interstate 95 at Ives Dairy Road during rush hour.

The incident happened Monday morning and involved a total of four vehicles, including a box truck, two pickup trucks, and a Nissan SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

7Drone Force hovered above the scene where the box truck rolled over onto the express lanes with a pickup truck colliding into the box truck’s undercarriage, presumably from the inability to brake in time to avoid impact.

The pickup truck’s airbags were deployed and it sustained heavy front-end damage.

Three of the drivers involved were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to FHP.

As a result of the crash, there’s a major fuel spill on the roadway.

For a while, road rangers closed all southbound lanes and diverted traffic at Ives Diary Road which caused delays stretching back to Hollywood Boulevard.

There is currently one right lane open for traffic flow.

The roadway should be reopened by 9:30a.m., officials said, but until then commuters are urged to avoid this route as the clean up process is underway and the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

