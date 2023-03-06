SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street naming ceremony will be held on Monday for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

A portion of Eureka Drive, between Old Cutler Road and Caribbean Boulevard, will be named Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street.

Justice Jackson was raised in South Miami-Dade and she graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1988.

Her parents still live in the community.

