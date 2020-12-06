Porch pirates swipe Christmas decorations from SW Miami-Dade homes

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a couple of Grinches who were caught on surveillance cameras stealing Christmas lawn ornaments from several homes in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Residents in the Silver Palms community checked their surveillance video when they realized their decorations were missing, Friday.

The holiday heist left homeowners frustrated and upset.

“I don’t think it’s right that anyone comes into your property and takes your personal items,” said one of the residents who were targeted, who asked to remain anonymous.

The security footage shows one of the porch pirates at work as he took two decorations from a home.

Neighbors said the pair made several other stops.

Surveillance video showed the thieves as they parked at another home and swiped a Grinch and an Olaf inflatable.

The homeowner who was targeted said he wants the crooks caught before they can steal other families’ holiday spirit during a difficult year.

“I’m very upset, not because of the value of the items, but just the people coming into your property and taking your personal things,” he said. “I think it’s wrong, totally wrong, and we should not be going through besides everything else that we’re going through this year.”

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

