SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner hopes surveillance video will help catch the man who stole a pricey package from his front porch.

Ulises Caballero said the crook showed up at his home along the 8500 block of Southwest 12th Street, at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

“Unfortunately, I had a package stolen from me today. A porch pirate,” he said. “I’m hoping that someone can recognize his face so that we could have this not happen again.”

Even though Caballero wasn’t home, like so many South Floridians at this time of the year, the package on his doorstep was there for the taking and snatched.

After he received a UPS alert of a delivery at his home, the victim said, the package was nowhere to be found.

A quick look at footage from two surveillance cameras revealed the perpetrator in action.

“Rewinding my cameras, I saw that the gentleman walked up to my yard, to my front door, grabbed the package and walked off with it,” said the homeowner.

Caballero, a security company owner, said he was expecting to receive equipment for a client before realizing it was taken.

“An $850 package for a customer of mine,” he said.

The security footage showed the subject from two different angles. Seen carrying a backpack and wearing a white hoodie, white pants and white shoes, the man walked up to the home, picked up the package and took off.

Caballero said neighbors had spotted the shady pickup artist beforehand.

“He was eyeing UPS until UPS left so that he could walk up to my front door and get the package, so he knew what he was doing,” he said. “Since it’s the holidays, I imagine, it’s only gonna be more and more common.”

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

