HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah resident hopes clear surveillance video will lead police to locate the package prowler who targeted their home.

The security footage captured the subject, seen wearing a black Def Leppard T-shirt, light colored shorts and tattoos on both arms, as he casually opened a front gate, walking up to the door and took packages that had just been delivered.

The thief was seen walking back to a white Mercedes-Benz SUV that was waiting for him.

Inside one of those packages was a pair of Balenciaga sneakers gifted to the owner as a late birthday gift. The shoes are worth $1,000.

If you know who this porch pirate is or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

