Porch pirate swipes baby shower gifts from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the man responsible for stealing a package from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the subject as he casually walked up to the home, located along Southwest 272nd Street and 140th Avenue, at around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday.

The thief is seen picking up a package and strolling away.

According to the victim, the package contained gifts for a baby shower.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

