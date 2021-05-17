Porch pirate caught on camera stealing wheelchair from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - An important item has been suddenly snatched from a home in Miami.

Home surveillance cameras captured the FedEx driver dropping off the heavy package near Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest 19th Avenue Monday.

Moments later, a man is seen grabbing it and walking back to his car.

The homeowner said in the box was a wheelchair he’d ordered for his grandmother.

