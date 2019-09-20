Porch pirate caught on camera stealing package from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A porch pirate has been caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The theft occurred in the area of Southwest 107th Court, near 155th Street, Monday afternoon.

Footage from a Ring doorbell camera captured the unidentified male porch pirate walking towards the front door of the residence holding two packages he already grabbed from the mailbox.

The crook picked up one package from the doorstep and immediately walked away.

He opened the package in order to see what he had stolen and threw away the box in a nearby garbage can, then returned to the door to grab the rest of the packages he left behind.

The victim said the porch pirate made off with $55 worth of items.

She understands it’s not a lot of money, but she said she feels violated knowing the crook is going around the neighborhood stealing packages and other items.

