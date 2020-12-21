Porch pirate arrested after being caught on camera stealing packages from North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A porch pirate has been caught and cuffed in North Miami.

On Thursday, a man was caught on camera taking packages from a North Miami home along Northeast 122nd Street.

He also stole packages from several other homes in Miami Shores and Northeast Miami-Dade.

Taylor Christian Isenhour, 25, was arrested.

He now faces several charges, including grand theft.

