HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police detectives have successfully apprehended 25-year-old Karla Martinez in connection with a package theft incident that took place on July 12. However, Jandry Placeres, the suspected accomplice involved in the crime, is still evading authorities.

Karla Martinez (left) and Jandry Placeres (right).

Martinez was caught red-handed as she swiped a package from a front porch in Hialeah. The diligent efforts of the police led to her arrest, but Placeres managed to evade capture, fleeing the scene on a bike that was spotted on the nearby sidewalk.

Law enforcement officials believe that both Martinez and Placeres may be involved in other thefts, but so far, no additional victims have come forward to file police reports.

As a result, the Hialeah Police Department is urging the public to come forward if they believe they have been victimized by either of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jandry Placeres or any potential involvement of the suspects in other theft incidents is encouraged to contact Hialeah PD at (305) 687-2525.

