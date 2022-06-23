SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured after a fire believed to have ignited on the backyard porch of a Southwest Miami-Dade home spread to part of the structure.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace and 93rd Place, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home. Household products that appeared to be paint cans were seen at the scene.

Crews worked on the fire for about a half hour before they were able to get the blaze under control.

The flames were so strong that an area of the roof sustained extensive damage, leaving a hole.

A school resource officer at Rockway Middle School, located across the street, jumped into action to pull one of the homeowners out of the burning home.

Three patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials with the American Red Cross said they are helping two people impacted by the fire.

