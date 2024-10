NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular spot in North Bay Village is closing its doors.

Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill served its final customers Sunday night.

The restaurant had been at the same location, along the 79th Street Causeway, since 1989.

The owners hope to someday open at a new location.

