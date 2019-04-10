Popular scavenger hunt to give out free money in South Florida

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Strapped for cash? There’s a scavenger hunt hitting South Florida that could help.

After going viral in 2014, Hidden Cash is now taking its bounty to Miami, promising up to $2,000 for a lucky winner.

A philanthropist created the original version after looking to make a lucky someone’s day.

Now it’s a popular game in certain cities such as Jacksonville and Baton Rouge.

According to the game’s Facebook page, the first stage is Crandon Park on Key Biscayne, Wednesday at 12 p.m.

More clues will be released around two hours before the scavenger hunt begins.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.