MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular restaurant in Little Havana remained closed on Tuesday after fierce flames tore through the building.

“La Esquina de la Fama,” a family-owned business near Southwest 13th Court and Eighth Street, was shuttered on Tuesday after the damage from the fire was significant.

Flames and smoke poured from the restaurant on Monday afternoon, forcing employees inside to run for safety.

Luckily, no customers were inside at the time of the fire.

The business’ owner, Miky Chevalier, has vowed to rebuild.

“I’m so sorry, not only for me, for my family because that’s where I support my family but also for my employees,” he said. “I promise that I’m gonna [open] again La Esquina De La Fama, I will do it again.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

