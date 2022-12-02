MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university was flooded with panic after reports of a gunman on campus, but police would later determine the scare was never anything sinister.

Miami Shores Police could be seen clearing students from the Barry University library, Thursday night, after reports of someone with a gun on campus.

“Everyone was like, ‘Keep the doors locked, make sure no one leaves the area,'” said a student with glasses. “It was a jarring situation.”

It turned out not to be true, but video captured what it sounded and looked like before 8 p.m., on the campus.

“I got a call saying, ‘Don’t come to Barry University because there’s an active shooter,'” said another student.

“After we got the phone call, they sent another email saying that everything was clear,” said a different student.

After 7:30 p.m., an alert from the university went out saying, “An armed assailant is on campus. Take necessary and appropriate action. Run, hide, fight. Further information to follow.”

Within a few minutes, and with multiple police officers near Barry’s on-campus housing, university officials sent 7News an email saying, “Reports of a shooter and active assailant on Barry University’s campus this evening are false. Balloons popping from an event in Thompson Hall led to the false alarm. There is no threat to campus.”

“By the time we got out of the back rooms and into the main entrance, that was when we were instructed that everything’s in the clear, ‘You’re fine,'” said a student.

After the all clear was given, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded, but they left soon after, possibly because there were no injuries.

Barry University has since reopened.

