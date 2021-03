NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A new vaccine site is opening up this weekend.

Starting Saturday, the city of North Miami will be hosting a pop-up vaccination location at the Joe Celestin Center at 1525 NW 135th St.

The site will be open from Saturday until Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The walk-up site is open to anyone 17 and older.

No appointment is needed.

