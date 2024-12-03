MIAMI (WSVN) - Pop icon Ricky Martin headlined the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s annual World AIDS Day concert Monday at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami.

In December, the world commemorates the 37th World AIDS Day.

It’s an opportunity for communities to join in the fight against HIV and remember lives lost.

Martin has been an advocate for AIDS for over two decades.

This year’s theme is “Collective Action: Sustain and accelerate HIV progress.”

