MIAMI (WSVN) - Pop icon Ricky Martin headlined a World AIDs concert Monday at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami.

This month the world commemorates the 37th World AIDS Day.

It’s an opportunity for communities to join in the fight against HIV and remember lives lost.

Martin has been an advocate for AIDS over two decades.

This year’s theme is “Collective Action: Sustain and accelerate HIV progress.”

