Pool supply truck crashes into car, catches fire on NB I-95 at 836

MIAMI (WSVN) - A truck carrying pool supplies crashed into another vehicle and burst into flames in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 as it approached the State Road 836 on-ramp.

The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 95, at around 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, at around 2 p.m.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle fire and transported the driver of the pool supplies truck to the hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-95 have been shut down for investigation into the collision.

