Poodle reunited with owner after being taken by delivery driver near SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is jumping for joy, and a pet parent is beyond relieved.

Monday’s happy homecoming was a long time coming. In fact, the reunion was months in the making, after a delivery driver scooped little Winter up.

Now, the white poodle is finally home, thanks to his owner’s dogged determination.

Winter is back in Alexandra Herrera’s arms.

“It doesn’t even feel real, I feel like – I always felt like he was never able to come home. It just feels like a lot,” said Herrera. “I’m so happy, I’m happy that he was taken care of, and that he was happy, and that he was in good shape, and that he wasn’t mistreated or anything. I’m so happy he’s home.”

The pooch escaped from his Southwest Miami-Dade yard back in December.

A doorbell camera captured a woman dropping off a grocery delivery to a nearby house before she spotted the animal and picked him up.

7News spoke to Herrera last week when she made a heartfelt plea for help.

“It felt like I couldn’t give up on finding him. It just feels wrong to give up on him because I see a lot of people who find their dogs years from now. I have hope she’ll give him back,” she said.

After taking to social media, Herrera was contacted by a Miami-Dade Police investigator and fellow dog lover interested in helping.

“It kind of hit home because I have a daughter her age that has a dog, too, looks like her and sleeps with her,” said said Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Grisell Fernandez. “You know, to me it was personal, and I want to do something good.”

Officers were able to track down the delivery driver in the video and get Winter back.

Herrera said she’s grateful for all their help.

“I just got lucky that I got sent someone like her, like the sergeant, and she helped me so much. She helped me so much,” she said. “I’m so grateful that she was able to find me and I was able to find her, and he was able to be brought home.”

Police said that because the delivery driver was only trying to help, she won’t be facing any charges.

