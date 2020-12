CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police were taken on a wild chase Wednesday in Cutler Bay when a pony went on the loose.

Officers blocked off streets in the area of Gulfstream and Marlin Road after residents spotted it.

Eventually, officers safely wrangled the little pony and returned it to where it belonged.

