SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pony is recovering after two vicious dogs came onto a South Florida farm. The caretaker came to the rescue after he heard the attack and is now speaking out.

As bad as the pony’s injuries look, Toby the pony is likely going to be OK after his caretaker said he was viciously attacked by two stray dogs.

“The pony is pretty beat up. They packed on him, one distracted, the other attached, and he had some very deep gouges,” Diego Hurtado said.

Hurtado, who runs a makeshift sanctuary for animals, woke up to the two dogs attacking the pony.

“We looked and two dogs on him attached to him,” Hurtado said. “We just fought them off and finally got them away from the pony, but the dog was just going crazy.”

Hurtado then called police.

Animal services showed up to take the dogs, which he describes as a pitbull mix and the other a rottweiler mix.

Diego told 7News that it has become too common that he sees people abandoning their pets near his property, which he said has become a problem.

“We haven’t seen them around, but there’s a lot of dogs thrown away back here, people who can’t keep their dogs,” Hurtado said.

A vet came to treat Toby after what happened. Hurtado hopes people will be more responsible for their animals.

“All our animals are here for protection, we protect these animals,” he said. “To have to have these two dogs, that it’s not their fault, have to be picked up and possibly put to sleep, it’s very heart wrenching for us.”

The two dogs were taken by animal services.

There is no word yet as to what will happen to them.

