MIAMI (WSVN) - A 25-year-old Pompano Beach woman previously accused of drugging and robbing men of luxury watches and cash across Miami-Dade County has been arrested again for the same scheme, police said.

Angelina Chenel Esty surrendered to Miami police on Wednesday in connection with an Aug. 9 burglary at a Brickell apartment, according to the arrest report.

Detectives say Esty and another woman met the victim and a friend at the Blackbird Ordinary bar in Miami before accompanying them to an apartment on Brickell Bay Drive in the early morning hours.

The victim told police he later woke up to find his $20,000 Rolex watch, $4,000 in cash and his friend’s replica Rolex missing, according to the report.

Investigators also discovered an unauthorized $500 transaction on the friend’s Cash App account.

The victim said he had limited recollection of the night and believed he was drugged during the incident, the report stated.

Surveillance video from the bar showed Esty and her alleged accomplice, and the victim later identified her in a photo lineup.

Police said that Esty is a “known offender with prior arrests for similar bad date thefts.”

She faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000.

This is not Esty’s first arrest.

In May, she was charged in a series of similar cases in Miami-Dade County, where victims reported meeting her at popular nightclubs and hotels, only to wake up missing Rolex watches, cash and other valuables.

Those cases involved incidents at E11EVEN nightclub, Blackbird in Brickell, and the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.

Police allege Esty and her accomplices used a recurring scheme: befriending men in nightlife settings, gaining access to private residences or hotel rooms under false pretenses, and then drugging them before stealing luxury goods.

Authorities said such cases have become more frequent in South Florida’s nightlife districts, often targeting tourists and professionals wearing high-end watches.

Esty was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

