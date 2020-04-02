Pollo Tropical offering 50% off to service workers

(WSVN) - Pollo Tropical is offering a discount to service workers who are out as essential businesses remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A discount of 50% will apply to restaurant, hotel, big box stores and grocery store employees, Thursday only.
A work ID must be presented to get the discount.
The offer is valid at participating company-owned locations, so be sure to call ahead.
