Pollo Tropical offering 50% off to service workers

(WSVN) - Pollo Tropical is offering a discount to service workers who are out as essential businesses remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A discount of 50% will apply to restaurant, hotel, big box stores and grocery store employees, Thursday only.

THANK YOU to service industry workers for giving it their all. Today, get 50% off your order. Restaurant, hotel, big box and grocery store employees must show valid work ID at time of purchase. Offer valid on 4/2/20 only at participating company-owned locations. pic.twitter.com/62UuIPZ0wL — pollotropical (@pollotropical) April 2, 2020

A work ID must be presented to get the discount.

The offer is valid at participating company-owned locations, so be sure to call ahead.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.