Police: Woman in custody after hitting multiple cruisers during cross-county chase

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have apprehended a woman after, they said, she struck at least seven police cruisers with a stolen SUV during a chase that began in Miami-Dade County and ended with a crash in Lauderdale Lakes.

7News cameras captured a Hyundai Santa Fe with some damage at the scene of the final crash near the intersection of State Road 7 and West Oakland Park Boulevard, Saturday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle when she was spotted by officers, Saturday night.

The driver then led officers on a chase heading north.

The pursuit eventually entered Broward County, and at that point, MDPD units requested the assistance of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Authorities were able to stop the driver after the collision in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, they received a call of this crash at around 7:50 p.m.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units transported the woman to Florida Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said the subject hit at least seven MDPD squad cars in total.

Two MDPD officers suffered minor injuries at the Lauderdale Lakes crash. They have since been treated and released.

Officials said one witness was transported to an area hospital with anxiety.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officials did not specify what charges the driver may face.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.