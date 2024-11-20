MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman, who was found shot to death in Miami Gardens, was a victim of a domestic dispute, according to police.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the parking lot of a Miami Gardens apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman was shot several times.

Officials said the woman died as a result of a domestic dispute.

The victim and shooter have been identified but officials have not released that information.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

