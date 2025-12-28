MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood left one woman dead and triggered an investigation, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, officers responded to the scene of the incident along the 1800 block of Southwest Third Court, just after 11:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Responsing officers arrived to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported the patient was to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives said the woman does not appear to have been the intended target. Her identity is being withheld until further notice.

