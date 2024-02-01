MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A security breach at Miami International Airport led to the disruption of airport operations, with multiple flights grounded after a 60-year-old Colombian woman allegedly violated the designated operational area, officials said.

Esperanza Ortiz-Carvajal is facing charges of violating the designated operational area of the airport.

Authorities were dispatched to a breach of MIA’s designated secured operational area, specifically in Terminal H, Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered that Ortiz-Carvajal had exited the secured area of Terminal H and re-entered approximately two minutes later by running past the Transportation Security Administration security screener.

Due to the breach, normal operations in Terminals H and J were reportedly suspended while officers attempted to locate Ortiz-Carvajal.

According to the arrest report, “several aircrafts were grounded, unable to pull back from the gates, and passengers were not allowed to enter or exit the H and J terminals.”

Ortiz-Carvajal was eventually located aboard an Avianca airplane at Gate H-4 and was apprehended by authorities.

