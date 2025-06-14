MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities said they are investigating an overnight police-involved shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood that left two people dead, including an armed subject, and a third person injured.

According to City of Miami Police, it all began with a call about a disturbance near Northwest First Place and 23rd Street, at around 3:05 a.m. on Saturday.

“It was some sort of commotion. Officers observed a male who was armed. Subsequently, shots were fired,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

“I was kind of shocked,” said witness David Edmon.

Investigators said it’s unclear who started shooting, but Vega said officers opened fire.

“Several officers discharged their firearms,” he said.

The gunman was shot, and a woman was hit by a bullet, police said. They were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Detectives said a man suffered a hand injury but is expected to recover. No officers were injured.

“Officers were in the area because this is an area where there are bars that actually close at either 2 or 3 a.m., and it just happened to be that they were at this place when it occurred,” said Vega.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots fired.

“I just heard a lot of gunshots, about 10 gunshots firing back and forth,” said a witness. “Next thing you know, you just see a bunch of people running. It was cars skirting off, and there was a lot of noise. A lot of police came right after.”

Edmon said he saw the bloody mess.

“I saw the cops, I saw the fire truck right here. I said, ‘Wait a minute, is there a fire or something? What’s going on?'” he said. “And someone told me that they’re cleaning up the blood.”

Police closed off Northwest 22nd and 23rd streets between Second Avenue and Miami Court for hours while they investigated.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene as they attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the initial disturbance.

After the sun came up, officers were seen placing evidence markers on the ground.

“There’s a lot to investigate in this case, there’s a lot of witnesses that were present,” said Vega.

People in the area, meanwhile, are shocked.

“I’m not gonna let nothing like that incident that happened late last night, early this morning stop me,” said Edmon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the ongoing investigation.

