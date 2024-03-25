MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman was arrested after, police said, she admitted to fatally stabbing the father of her children.

Miami Gardens Police responded to a report of domestic battery in the 3800 block of NW 177th Street on Sunday afternoon.

MGPD said that upon arrival, officers were informed by the female suspect that she had stabbed the victim, identified as the father of her children, multiple times following an escalated argument turned physical altercation.

The victim was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have yet to release the identities of those involved.

