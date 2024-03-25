MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman was arrested after, police said, she admitted to fatally stabbing the father of her 2-year-old son.

Miami Gardens Police responded to a report of domestic battery in the 3800 block of NW 177th Street on Sunday afternoon.

MGPD said that upon arrival, officers were informed by the female suspect, later identified as Kaity Maldonado, that she had stabbed the victim, identified as the father of her child, multiple times following an escalated argument turned physical altercation.

The victim was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Maldonado is facing second-degree murder charges.

