MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was put on life support after, police said, her sister accidentally shot her in Miami Beach has died.

According to investigators, the 18-year-old victim, her sister and two other passengers were handling a gun in a car along Alton Road last week when it went off, striking the victim.

7News cameras captured the victim’s sister, 24-year-old Taniyria Holt, as she arrived at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, June 7.

Police confirmed the woman succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Holt’s bond has since been increased to $10,000.

