MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman and her 3-year-old son after they went missing in Miami’s Flagami area.

According to City of Miami Police, 27-year-old Maria Enriquez and David Masis were last seen at around 7 p.m. on Friday in an unspecified part of Flagami.

Enriquez stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jean shorts.

Masis was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue pants with yellow stripes.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected at this time. They said it is possible that Enriquez and Masis went somewhere for the weekend and didn’t tell loved ones.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective E. Reiner or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

