MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have returned to an apartment complex in Miami’s Little Havana section days after, detectives said, a tenant was fatally gunned down by a wheelchair-bound neighbor with a rifle over cigarettes.

7News cameras captured an active scene at the building, including police units and crime scene vans, along the 1100 block of Northwest Sixth Street, Friday night.

“I saw cops coming in and out of the building over here,” said area resident Evelyn Levy.

Levy said she had heard all about the incident, and for the past two days she has seen police officers on her block.

City of MIami Police said the incident took place on Wednesday.

“The guy in there got shot in the heart, and he is dead,” said Levy.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said surveillance video shows the wheelchair-bound suspect encountering the victim, who came to his door on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, “A barrel of a rifle is observed protruding the front of the door where the offender resides … The victim approaches the door and appears to be shot by the rifle.”

Police identified the victim as 53-year-old Gabriel Guerra.

Levy said she is still in disbelief.

“But this is unbelievable. A guy in a wheelchair?” she said.

The arrest report states Gonzalez “admitted to getting into a verbal altercation with him on the date of this incident over cigarettes.”

Area residents said violent incidents are nothing new in their neighborhood.

When asked whether she’s seen prior events similar to the shooting, Levy replied, “More than a couple, quite a few.”

Gonzalez is being held without bond, as police continue to investigate.

