Police warn online shoppers about porch pirates as malls welcome holiday crowds

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - With Black Friday just days away, police are warning South Florida residents to stay vigilant for thieves expected to be on the lookout for packages to steal from front porches.

The warning comes as shoppers flock to local malls in order to take advantage of holiday sales.

Ar Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Lavarius Bethel said he has been shopping for hours, Wednesday.

“I’ve been running around this mall. I’m sweating,” he said.

Floridians are searching for the hottest deals on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but according to the National Retail Federation, about 40% of shoppers actually begin their holiday shopping as early as October.

“Retailers have started offering – many of them – have started offering promotions earlier in the season, some as early as Halloween,” said Katherine Cullen, senior director for industry and consumer insights with the NRF.

“I love deals, yeah. I’m looking forward to getting off this Friday and coming back,” said Bethel.

“NRF is projecting an estimated 114 million – more than 114 million – consumers will shop on Black Friday, and that’s still the biggest shopping day out of that entire weekend,” said Cullen.

Shoppers who choose to stay at home can choose to wait until Cyber Monday, a busy virtual shopping day.

It’s also a busy time for the Coral Gables Police Department, more specifically, its Neighborhood Team Policing Unit.

“They are extra set of eyes and ears,” said Coral Gables Police Officer Kelly Denham. “They help with the reduction of package thefts every year.”

That’s because these men and women help move residents’ packages away from the eyes of crooks looking to snatch them from porches.

Police said porch pirates tend to strike more during the holiday. They are currently looking for a pair captured on doorbell surveillance video pulling up to a home in Coral Gables and grabbing two packages before taking off.

“As we get into the holiday season, we don’t want anything to get interrupted, especially that package that you ordered,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr.

Whether residents make their holiday purchases online or at the mall, police said they should always observe caution.

“It’s good to have money in your pockets and save it up for this particular day,” said Bethel. “We’re going to have fun.”

