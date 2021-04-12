Police: Video shows car in MacArthur Causeway hit-and-run that injured pastor

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police now have what may be a critical clue in a hit-and-run along the MacArthur Causeway that sent a pastor to the hospital.

The cellphone video shows a car with damage to the windshield. Police said the footage was recorded minutes after the March 25 crash.

Investigators said the dark colored sedan was given to a valet at a condo shortly after the wreck.

Noe Aguilar remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital. His family says he is improving.

Police said he was biking home on the causeway when he was hit.

Detectives identified the driver as Katherine Colabella. The former adult film actress is charged with reckless driving causing serious injuries and leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.