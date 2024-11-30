MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser was struck and shot by fireworks during an overnight intersection takeover that wreaked havoc in Miami Gardens, witnesses said.

According to detectives, several vehicles aggressively drove toward a Miami Gardens Police vehicle and lit fireworks at Northeast Second Court and Miami Gardens Drive, just after 3:45 a.m., Saturday.

Police said the officer redirected in an attempt to avoid getting blocked up by the vehicles.

Once additional MGPD units arrived, the vehicles involved in the takeover dispersed in different directions.

“We were just waiting for the food, so after we ordered it, then somebody was doing doughnuts,” said a witness. “The police officer was just backing up, backing up till he gets here, and then [subjects’ vehicle] just hit the car. So, after he hit the car, he just left.”

Witnesses said the subjects’ vehicle, a black Jeep, fled the area with four people wearing ski masks.

One damaged vehicle was left on the scene after it struck the police car and was towed.

No injuries were reported.

