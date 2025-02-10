MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police have updated the victims killed in the violent Miami Gardens car crash to four people, days after the wreck occurred.

Two of the four people killed in the horrific wreck on Saturday night were identified as 9-year-old Azariah McCall and 11-year-old Irena Johnson by their father. The two other victims were the young girls’ grandmother and brother, according to the father.

Surveillance video shows a black SUV colliding into the back of the Altima, which was crushed between the SUV and a silver Cadillac Escalade that was driving ahead of them.

Neighbor Jose Nunez was among several neighbors who ran over to help the people trapped in a white Nissan Altima.

“The first instinct was to help the people in the car,” said Nunez on Sunday. “I knocked on the door, but the door, it was locked.”

On Monday, neighbors and friends arrived at the memorial where the crash occurred to pay their respects to the lives lost. 7News cameras captured stuffed animals and candles on the sidewalk.

“They were very caring and loving to me,” said neighbor Serenity Klauke.

Neighbors told 7News the family was on the way to the movie theaters to celebrate a birthday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, while four people were killed in the crash, two other passengers survived but remain in the hospital.

Police said the driver of the black SUV, 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr., is facing five counts of vehicular homicide. Officials said speed and alcohol played a role in the tragic crash.

Wilcox Jr. has not been booked into jail as of Monday afternoon, but officials said he could be facing additional charges.

Police have not released the names of the victims nor their relationships with each other.

