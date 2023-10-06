MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police arrested two women for allegedly operating an unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery recovery home in Miami, Thursday.

Following a tip, investigators discovered the unlicensed assisted living facility, located at 3122 SW 139th Court, operating under the name “Yenis House LLC.” Yenisel Diaz, 38, and Yenisley Diaz-Peraza, 35, were identified as the operators. Detectives executed a search warrant, finding 17 patients, including three pre-operative individuals, and four employees on the premises.

The facility was confirmed to be unlicensed, leading to the arrest of the operators. Representatives from the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Florida Department of Health issued a notice of unlicensed activity. The Illegal Dumping Unit was called in to dispose of bio-hazard waste.

