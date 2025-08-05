HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have confirmed that two men found dead inside an apartment last week were shot to death.

Officers responded to the Atlantico at Aquabella complex on West 35th Way, where they discovered the bodies of 18-year-old Kevin Ramirez and 20-year-old Cristian Rolando Contreras. Police said both men died from gunshot wounds.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No information about suspects or a possible motive has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hialeah Police.

